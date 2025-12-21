Jerry Jones offered brutal quote about Cowboys’ DC

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus might want to update his resume if Jerry Jones’ comments on Sunday are any indication.

Jones was asked Sunday about Eberflus’ future as defensive coordinator after the Cowboys’ 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The owner indicated that the decision on Eberflus’ future might not be all that difficult.

“I might not couch it as difficult,” Jones said of the decision, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

That is not exactly encouraging if you’re Eberflus, but it’s also understandable. Sunday was the eighth time in 15 games this season that Dallas gave up 30 points or more, and the Chargers gashed them for 452 total yards. The fact that numbers like that aren’t all that shocking or out of the norm does not bode well for Eberflus’ future.

The Cowboys were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday with the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over Washington. Sunday’s defeat dropped them to 6-8-1 on the season, and this is the first time they have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 2019 and 2020.

Eberflus’ reputation among fans is not great, either. His first season as Cowboys defensive coordinator might prove to be his last.