Jerry Jones continues to snub Jimmy Johnson.

Jones announced at the Dallas Cowboys’ Season Kickoff event Wednesday that DeMarcus Ware would be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this year. The Cowboys owner surprised Ware with the news, just weeks after Ware was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Cowboys are inducting Hall of Fame pass rusher DeMarcus Ware into the team’s Ring of Honor this year. Jerry Jones made the announcement at the Cowboys’ Season Kickoff event. Ware is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with a career that spanned 2005-13. pic.twitter.com/URBOXlU7ez — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 23, 2023

While that is a cool development for Ware, it led to immediate questions about Johnson.

Jones had refused for years to induct Johnson into the team’s Ring of Honor despite Jimmy’s huge role in making the Cowboys a three-time Super Bowl champion in the 1990s. Finally in 2021, Jones said on TV that he would induct Johnson into the team’s Ring of Honor. But two years have gone by and Johnson still is not in.

Reporters asked what happened with Jimmy, and Jones responded by saying he wanted to induct a player, not a coach.

Jerry Jones on not putting Jimmy Johnson in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor this year with DeMarcus Ware: “This is DeMarcus’ time. He’s a player. Jimmy is not. I wanted to put a player in.” pic.twitter.com/swlUd0hRMi — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 23, 2023

Jones also said that age was not a factor in his decision. Both men are 80 years old.

Asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if he feels urgency to share Ring of Honor moment on stage with Jimmy Johnson, given age. Jones turns 81 in October. Johnson turned 80 last month. Jones: “He’s the youngest 80-year-old you’ll ever meet. I’m right behind him.” No age meter to choice — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 23, 2023

Even after getting his promise from Jones, Johnson will have to continue to wait. Meanwhile, he is getting passed up by someone else in Ware.