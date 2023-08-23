 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones continues to snub Jimmy Johnson

August 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jimmy Johnson at a press conference

Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Johnson speaks to the media during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones continues to snub Jimmy Johnson.

Jones announced at the Dallas Cowboys’ Season Kickoff event Wednesday that DeMarcus Ware would be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this year. The Cowboys owner surprised Ware with the news, just weeks after Ware was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While that is a cool development for Ware, it led to immediate questions about Johnson.

Jones had refused for years to induct Johnson into the team’s Ring of Honor despite Jimmy’s huge role in making the Cowboys a three-time Super Bowl champion in the 1990s. Finally in 2021, Jones said on TV that he would induct Johnson into the team’s Ring of Honor. But two years have gone by and Johnson still is not in.

Reporters asked what happened with Jimmy, and Jones responded by saying he wanted to induct a player, not a coach.

Jones also said that age was not a factor in his decision. Both men are 80 years old.

Even after getting his promise from Jones, Johnson will have to continue to wait. Meanwhile, he is getting passed up by someone else in Ware.

