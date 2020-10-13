Jerry Jones offers update on Dak Prescott’s recovery timeline

Dak Prescott may not be under contract with the Dallas Cowboys by the time he is cleared to resume football activities, but you would never know it with the way ownership has discussed the situation.

During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expects Prescott to be fully recovered in time to take part in the team’s offseason program next year. Jones set a target return of April or early May. He added that he has no concerns about Prescott coming back “good as gold” from this particular injury.

Jerry Jones tells says he has no concerns about Dak Prescott's recovery.

“I don’t have any. I don’t really have any, at all.”

"It's one of those (injuries) that you can mend and come back good as gold." — Clarence Hill Jr

Prescott is playing under the franchise tag this season after he was unable to work out a long-term deal with the Cowboys. Many have wondered how his ankle injury will impact contract negotiations, but both Jerry and Stephen Jones have made it seem like it will not be a factor at all.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and ankle dislocation after being dragged to the turf on Sunday. He underwent successful surgery this week and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 months.