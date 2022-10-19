Report: Jerry Jones warned Robert Kraft with F-bomb

Jerry Jones warned Robert Kraft with an F-bomb during a heated exchange Tuesday, according to a report.

The NFL owners on Tuesday held their fall meetings in New York. The owners discussed a possible new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell as one of their agenda items. According to ESPN, Jones was the lone dissenter, while the New England Patriots owner was among those supporting a new deal for the commissioner.

ESPN says that things got heated between the two owners, and Jones warned Kraft with an F-bomb.

“Don’t f— with me,” the Dallas Cowboys owner reportedly told Kraft.

Kraft reportedly said to Jones, “excuse me?” in response.

Jones reportedly replied “don’t mess with me.”

Jones’ gripe reportedly has to do with the structure of Goodell’s contract. The 80-year-old owner reportedly wants Goodell’s contract to be bonus-based, with clear definitions about the financial marks Goodell must meet in order to receive his bonuses.

Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006. His current deal reportedly is set to expire after 2024.

Despite the exchange, there reportedly is no lingering animosity between the two owners. The same cannot be said for two other owners.