Jerry Jones sends blunt message to Zack Martin about contract situation

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin does not have a raise coming his way, at least not if owner Jerry Jones’ comments are any indication.

Jones was asked Saturday about Martin’s contract situation, with the veteran guard refusing to report to training camp and demanding a raise. Jones essentially said the Cowboys were going to have financial needs elsewhere, and that Martin has been paid well throughout his whole career. The owner added that Martin was facing “a lot of consequences” if he remained absent from camp.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t sound interested in making any changes with Zack Martin’s contract: “It’s not about precedent, it’s about facts. We need the money to pay (Micah) Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. That’s a fact.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2023

Jerry Jones on what needs to happen for the Zack Martin situation to get resolved: “Nothing. He’ll come to camp when he comes to camp. There’s no resolution. There are a lot of consequences if he doesn’t. … He’s been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2023

Martin is due to make $13 million in 2023. That was high-end money when he signed in 2018, but top guards are making more than that now, and he is looking for a salary adjustment to fit in that tier. He certainly has a case considering his status as a six-time All-Pro.

Martin may be absent for a while if Jones’ comments are any indication. However, he faces a fine of $50,000 per day as long as he does not report, which is one of the consequences Jones was alluding to.