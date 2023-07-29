 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones sends blunt message to Zack Martin about contract situation

July 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin does not have a raise coming his way, at least not if owner Jerry Jones’ comments are any indication.

Jones was asked Saturday about Martin’s contract situation, with the veteran guard refusing to report to training camp and demanding a raise. Jones essentially said the Cowboys were going to have financial needs elsewhere, and that Martin has been paid well throughout his whole career. The owner added that Martin was facing “a lot of consequences” if he remained absent from camp.

Martin is due to make $13 million in 2023. That was high-end money when he signed in 2018, but top guards are making more than that now, and he is looking for a salary adjustment to fit in that tier. He certainly has a case considering his status as a six-time All-Pro.

Martin may be absent for a while if Jones’ comments are any indication. However, he faces a fine of $50,000 per day as long as he does not report, which is one of the consequences Jones was alluding to.

Jerry JonesZack Martin
