Jerry Rice willing to cede GOAT title to Tom Brady

Jerry Rice has long considered himself the greatest of all time, but Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl ring has even him reconsidering.

Rice was asked about the title on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” Monday, and abruptly stated that the “GOAT” title doesn’t really matter that much to him anyway.

“When you have seven rings, you’re doing something right,” Rice said, via David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone. “I think with Brady, he still wants to play. He said something about playing until he’s 45. I think he could do it now in this league because players are so much more protected.

“So, yeah, he can have that GOAT status. I never wanted that status anyhow. I just played the game for the love of the game, and I wanted to win for San Francisco, the great fans that we have, and also the organization, Bill Walsh, and my teammates, and all that.”

In the past, Rice has cared enough about the title to get it tattooed on him. With Brady’s seventh ring, many are willing to proclaim him the “GOAT,” and it almost feels like Rice is acting like he doesn’t care just because the sentiment is moving away from him.

Rice and Brady are both icons. No one can take that away from either of them. Brady’s titles, though, will be used by many as all the evidence anyone could need.