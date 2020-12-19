Jerry Rice fires back at Randy Moss in deleted social media post

Jerry Rice appears to have had his say on the topic of Randy Moss’ controversial wide receiver rankings.

In a recent podcast appearance, Moss rated himself as the best wide receiver of all time, putting Rice “third or fourth.” Those comments went down poorly with many given Rice’s longevity and consistency.

Rice knows that, too, and he made the point in a since-deleted Instagram post illustrating his statistical dominance over Moss.

Jerry Rice with the ultimate clap back to Randy Moss on IG #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/799RECy8KQ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 19, 2020

Don’t count on this swaying Moss. For most others, however, it’s more than enough to settle the debate.

Rice likely didn’t think much of Moss’ rankings when you consider what the 49er great has said about Moss in the past, either.