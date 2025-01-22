Jets have reportedly decided on new head coach

The New York Jets appear to have reached at least a verbal agreement with a new head coach.

Aaron Glenn has clearly emerged as the favorite in recent days to become the next head coach of the Jets. He had his first in-person interview with the team on Tuesday. While Glenn left New York’s facility without a deal in place, the Jets reportedly made him “a substantial offer” and want him to take the job.

According to Josina Anderson, Glenn is going to take the Jets job “barring a major setback or flub.” Anderson reported on Wednesday that Glenn has made it known he expects to become the head coach in New York.

Breaking: I'm told that #Lions DC Aaron Glenn has made it known he's planning to take the #Jets head coach job, as early as yesterday, per multiple league sources. This is the expectation still, barring a major setback or flub. pic.twitter.com/Q2eTmAvwMX — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 22, 2025

It is possible that Glenn and the Jets are working through contractual details, but it would be a surprise at this point if a deal is not finalized in the near future.

Glenn, 52, has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021. He served as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive backs coach from 2016-2020, and also played for them in 2008.

Detroit’s defense ranked 7th in points allowed and 20th in yards this season. Last season, they ranked 23rd and 19th, respectively. The 2020 Lions’ defense ranked last in the league in both categories prior to Glenn taking over.

The Jets have a personal connection with Glenn as well. The former defensive back was drafted by New York in the first round in 1994 and played for the team from 1994-2001. There has been talk for weeks that Glenn’s preference is to coach the Jets, and all signs point to that happening.