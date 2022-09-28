Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.

Wilson injured his knee during New York’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tests revealed that he suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus. He underwent arthroscopic surgery, and Saleh told reporters at the time that Wilson would not return before Week 4. That timeline proved to be accurate.

Joe Flacco has started the first three games of the season for the Jets. The results have been mixed, with the Jets going 1-2. Flacco has completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Wilson struggled as a rookie last year. The former BYU star threw 9 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets are hoping for much better results from him in his second season.