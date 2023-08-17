Report: Jets ‘bailed’ on second joint practice with Buccaneers

Wednesday’s joint practice between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was fairly heated. Perhaps that played a role in what happened on Thursday with the two squads.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Jets “bailed” on a scheduled second day of joint practices with the Buccaneers. The Bucs instead practiced at the New York Giants’ facility.

Bucs arrive at the NY Giants training complex across from MetLife Stadium for practice. The NY Jets bailed on a second day of joint practices, something that apparently was agreed to in March. So the Giants graciously offered their practice field. pic.twitter.com/bCdARPzS2o — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 17, 2023

It certainly sounds like the Buccaneers might feel a bit snubbed by the Jets here, particularly if both days of joint practices were agreed to in March. The two teams are set to face each other in a preseason game on Saturday as well.

It may be that the Jets were worried about injuries and physicality. Wednesday’s scuffle-filled joint practice actually landed a Jets assistant in the hospital, which may have been a consideration.