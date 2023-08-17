 Skip to main content
Report: Jets ‘bailed’ on second joint practice with Buccaneers

August 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday’s joint practice between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was fairly heated. Perhaps that played a role in what happened on Thursday with the two squads.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Jets “bailed” on a scheduled second day of joint practices with the Buccaneers. The Bucs instead practiced at the New York Giants’ facility.

It certainly sounds like the Buccaneers might feel a bit snubbed by the Jets here, particularly if both days of joint practices were agreed to in March. The two teams are set to face each other in a preseason game on Saturday as well.

It may be that the Jets were worried about injuries and physicality. Wednesday’s scuffle-filled joint practice actually landed a Jets assistant in the hospital, which may have been a consideration.

