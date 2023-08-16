 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 16, 2023

Jets assistant hospitalized after getting hit during practice fight

August 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
New York Jets helmets

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A practice fight between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wound up putting a Jets assistant coach in the hospital on Wednesday.

Jets defensive backs coach Tony Oden suffered some sort of injury during Wednesday’s practice scuffle, according to multiple reports. Oden had to be carted off the field following the incident, though it was initially unclear what happened.

Jets coach Robert Saleh later said Oden would be fine, but had taken “friendly fire” during one of the scuffles.

Fights during joint practices are not terribly uncommon during training camp, some more violent than others. They usually don’t result in injuries, but it’s certainly understandable how they can happen, especially to coaches who may be trying to break things up.

Oden has been coaching in the NFL since 2004, and has been with the Jets since Saleh became head coach in 2021.

Article Tags

New York JetsTony Oden
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus