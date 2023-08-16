Jets assistant hospitalized after getting hit during practice fight

A practice fight between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wound up putting a Jets assistant coach in the hospital on Wednesday.

Jets defensive backs coach Tony Oden suffered some sort of injury during Wednesday’s practice scuffle, according to multiple reports. Oden had to be carted off the field following the incident, though it was initially unclear what happened.

Jets DB coach Tony Oden is being carted off the field after apparently collapsing on the far sideline. He was down for a few minutes as medical personnel surrounded him. Players took knees. He was sitting up in the cart as he went off. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 16, 2023

Jets coach Robert Saleh later said Oden would be fine, but had taken “friendly fire” during one of the scuffles.

DB coach Tony Oden was taken to the hospital. He caught some “friendly fire” during one of the altercations, per Saleh. Saleh says Oden will be fine. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 16, 2023

Fights during joint practices are not terribly uncommon during training camp, some more violent than others. They usually don’t result in injuries, but it’s certainly understandable how they can happen, especially to coaches who may be trying to break things up.

Oden has been coaching in the NFL since 2004, and has been with the Jets since Saleh became head coach in 2021.