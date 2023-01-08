Jets bettors lose on brutal bad beat in Week 18 loss to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with their win over the New York Jets. They also handed some bettors one of the worst beats you will ever see.

Miami closed as a 3.5-point favorite heading into the game. They took a 9-6 lead when Jason Sanders converted a 50-yard field goal with just 18 seconds left in the game. The ensuing kickoff was a touchback, which left the Jets in a desperate situation.

Joe Flacco threw incomplete passes on first and second down. New York had time for just one more play with 5 seconds remaining on 3rd-and-10. Flacco completed a short pass to Garrett Wilson, and the Jets tried to make a miracle happen with a bunch of laterals. Instead, they fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a safety.

Jets (+3.5) bettors are NOT going to be happy with this DISGUSTING BAD BEAT on the safety pic.twitter.com/CXxzbNCe0J — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) January 8, 2023

The Dolphins won 11-6 because of the safety, which means they covered the 3.5-point spread. Anyone who backed the Jets at +3.5 was left devastated. Those who bet on Miami got incredibly lucky.

We saw a similar bad beat in a college bowl game earlier in the week. Those who were on the losing end in both games are in our thoughts.