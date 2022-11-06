 Skip to main content
Jets call out pundits after upset win over Bills

November 6, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Zach Wilson on the practice field

May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are talking all their junk this season and deservedly so.

The Jets earned their best win of the year on Sunday with an 20-17 upset of the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills. New York’s defense limited Bills star Josh Allen to zero passing touchdowns (also getting to him for five sacks and two interceptions). The Jets had a big day on the ground too, puncturing the vaunted Buffalo defense for 174 rushing yards and a touchdown.

After the game, the Jets, who improved to 6-3 with the victory, called out the betting pundits who had set their over-under on wins at a mere 5.5 before the season. “when they said over/under 5.5 wins…that was before the bye week right???” the team’s official Twitter page wrote.

The Jets have now managed to surpass that 5.5 mark by Week 9 and, as they hinted at in the tweet, have not even had their bye yet (which is in Week 10). The six wins also equals the Jets’ combined total over their past two seasons.

It is a new dawn in East Rutherford in 2022, and the Jets know it. Their team Twitter account has been impressive savagely this year as well.

