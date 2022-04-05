Jets targeting WR early in NFL Draft?

The New York Jets appear to be very interested in drafting more offensive weapons for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Jets were hosting two potential first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft that day.

Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson visited with Gang Green ahead of a draft that has the Jets picking at No. 4 and No. 10.

Ohio State WR Chris Olave, a projected first-round pick, is visiting the Jets today, per source. Jets recently tried trading for Tyreek Hill, and likely are not done at WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022

One more WR to visit the Jets today: Chris Olave's Ohio St. teammate, Garrett Wilson, per source. Wilson also is projected as a first-round pick, and he and Olave got to spend more time together today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022

The Jets are clearly exploring all avenues to get better at the position. They made a strong trade offer while vying for former Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in March. Hill ultimately opted to go to the Miami Dolphins.

After missing out on Hill, it makes sense for the Jets to draft at least one WR with their two top-10 picks.

Their current No. 1 WR is Elijah Moore, who led the team as a rookie with five touchdowns and 538 receiving yards on 43 receptions in 11 games in 2021. Braxton Berrios, who had 46 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns, is currently slated as their No. 2 receiver. They also have Corey Davis, who missed half of last season due to core muscle surgery.

With such a lack of depth on the perimeter, Olave or Wilson would both be slam-dunk picks for the Jets.

Olave is a pristine route-runner who caught 65 passes for 936 yards, including 13 touchdowns, at Ohio State last season. Wilson snagged 70 receptions for 1,058 yards in 2021, including 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Photo: Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports