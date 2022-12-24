Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.

During FOX NFL’s pregame show on Saturday, Jay Glazer said that we should expect the Jets to move on from Wilson after the season.

“They’ve lost all confidence in Zach Wilson,” Glazer said of the Jets. “Zach lost confidence in himself going into that last game. Expect the Jets to move on from him after the season.”

Glazer reported a similar sentiment in November, saying then that Wilson had lost confidence.

Wilson has completed just 54.5 percent of his passes for an average of 187.6 yards per game, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. While he can excite with his ability to make some big plays, he is extremely inaccurate with many of his other throws. Whatever wins the Jets have picked up with him have mostly been despite the quarterback’s play.

One has to wonder whether another NFL team will have the patience to work with and develop Wilson.