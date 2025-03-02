Jets reportedly considering huge move in NFL Draft

The New York Jets are searching for a new quarterback, and there is reportedly a chance they could make a huge move in the upcoming NFL Draft to address that need.

With the No. 7 overall pick in a draft that is viewed as being shallow at the quarterback position, most analysts do not think the Jets will have a chance to land a franchise signal-caller. Unless, of course, they trade up in the first round.

The Jets have not ruled out doing just that, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. In a column that was published on Sunday, the reporter noted that the Tennessee Titans have shown interest in trading out of the No. 1 spot in the draft. Graziano wrote that both the Jets and New York Giants are “among the teams believed to be interested in moving up.”

The Giants currently have the No. 3 overall pick. That means they would only need to move up two spots to secure the right to draft the player of their choosing. If the Giants traded up to No. 2, where the Cleveland Browns are currently picking, they would guarantee themselves a chance to draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

For the Jets, the price to move up to first overall would be far steeper. They would need to be convinced that Sanders and/or Ward are franchise quarterback material in order to feel confident putting together the type of package it would take to trade up six spots.

Another avenue for the Jets would be to add a veteran quarterback via free agency and draft a quarterback a bit later. They reportedly have their eye on at least one QB who is not expected to go in the first round.

The Jets have yet to formally move on from Aaron Rodgers, but they have already said they will release him. We can probably expect them to be active in the free-agent quarterback market later this month regardless of their draft plans.