Jets cut former Pro Bowler

New York Jets guard and former Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson was the latest salary cap casualty this NFL offseason.

The Jets on Monday released the veteran guard after a two-year stint with the team, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler. The move is expected to save the team just over $8 million.

The #Jets are releasing guard Laken Tomlinson, per source. Move saves around $8.1M on the cap. Incredibly durable player has started 114 straight games. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2024

Tomlinson was a 2015 first-round pick drafted by the Detroit Lions. He played a couple of seasons for the Lions before moving on and finding success with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets signed Tomlinson to a 3-year, $40 million during the 2022 offseason after his first and only Pro Bowl season with the 49ers.

Tomlinson, who’s been durable throughout his entire career, never missed a game for the Jets with 34 total appearances. However, Tomlinson regressed mightily after making the move east.

Pro Football Focus ranked Tomlinson 53rd among NFL guards; he received a putrid 55.0 grade at his position. His run-blocking was rated even lower with a brutal 49.6 grade.

Tomlinson’s departure leaves three open holes to plug within the Jets’ offensive line. The team also isn’t expected to bring back free agents O-linemen Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown.

With a serious need for talented blockers, the Jets have been linked to one of Aaron Rodgers’ former star teammates to potentially fill the void.