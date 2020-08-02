Jets abruptly cut starting guard Brian Winters

The New York Jets have cut starting guard Brian Winters on the eve of training camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Winters is not expected to remain unemployed for long, but that the move does come as a surprise.

A surprise release: Jets are cutting last season’s starting right guard Brian Winters, per source. As a starting guard, Winters is not expected to be without a job very long. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2020

The timing is a bit odd, but it makes sense on some ways. Winters suffered a dislocated shoulder last year, ending his season after nine games. The team brought in Greg Van Roten, who can likely take his place on the offensive line. Perhaps most importantly, releasing Winters will free up just over $7 million in cap space.

We don’t know if the Jets plan to use that cap space to make another move before the start of the season. One top free agent is apparently interested, which could be worth watching.