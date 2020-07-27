Jadeveon Clowney trying to get to Jets?

Jadeveon Clowney may have a new destination in mind as he searches for a home in 2020.

Bradley McDougald, Clowney’s ex-teammate on the Seattle Seahawks who was traded to the New York Jets on Saturday, posted a screenshot from an apparent Facetime conversation with Clowney. McDougald added that Clowney had asked him to tell the Jets to “come get him.”

Spoke to my boy @clownejd today, told me to the tell the @nyjets to come get him!! Let’s make it happen pic.twitter.com/RDbNZGWUiN — Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) July 27, 2020

It’s worth noting that Clowney has been speculatively linked to the Jets before, but as of early June, they had no plans to pursue him. Perhaps that will change now that they’ve traded Jamal Adams — a trade that, ironically, may take Clowney’s old team out of the running to bring him back.

Clowney collected an underwhelming three sacks for the Seahawks last year. Based on some of the offers the 27-year-old has reportedly turned down, he’s been very reluctant to lower his asking price, even as the offseason continues with him unsigned.