Jets could have to make difficult decision with Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have been openly looking to trade Zach Wilson this offseason, but there is a growing sense that they may not find a suitor.

Several quarterbacks who have shown more promise than Wilson have been traded this offseason, and the return has not been significant for any of them. Mac Jones, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars from the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick. The Chicago Bears received a similar return when they traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

After they signed Russell Wilson, the Steelers traded Kenny Pickett and a fourth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

You could make the argument that Wilson has been worse than all of the aforementioned quarterbacks. That is probably why ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote on Sunday that the Jets are “trying to find a new home for (Wilson), but the trade market hasn’t been kind.”

Wilson has appeared in 34 games over three seasons with the Jets. He has completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. While his supporting cast has not been great, Wilson was benched multiple times for poor play. There were also some concerns raised about his character this past season.

Though Wilson is only 24 and once flashed enough potential to be drafted with the No. 2 overall pick, the market has seemingly been set. At best, the Jets will find a team that is willing to give up a late-round pick for a chance to get the most out of Wilson. The more likely scenario might be that New York will wind up cutting the former BYU star.