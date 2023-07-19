Jets make big decision on Denzel Mims

The New York Jets are finally moving on from a former second-round pick.

The Jets plan to release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they fail to find a trade for him, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Mims was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Mims put together a promising rookie season in 2020, catching 23 passes for 357 yards. However, he only saw his role decrease after that, as he seemingly fell out of favor with the team’s coaching staff. Things got bad enough in 2022 that he blew up on his coaches and demanded a trade, a request that was ultimately not granted at the time.

Mims has maintained that he had more to offer the Jets than he was allowed to show. If he can find a favorable landing spot, he can still get the chance to prove himself correct.