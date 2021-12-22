Jets’ fill-in coach sounds in over his head with practice quote

The New York Jets may not have head coach Robert Saleh this week after he tested positive for COVID-19. His temporary replacement sounds a little bit overwhelmed with the sudden responsibilities.

Ron Middleton, a longtime assistant coach at both the college and NFL level, has been tasked with assuming Saleh’s head coaching duties as long as the regular coach is out. The 56-year-old spoke to the media on Wednesday, and he admitted he’d never actually taken on that many responsibilities before — and had only run a practice once.

Ron Middleton, filling it for Robert Saleh, says that he has never been in a situation like this before — a head coach, or having to do head coach things. He said he ran a practice once at Duke, though. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 22, 2021

The good news is that Middleton is focused on things like running practice. A lot of the game planning will still fall to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who are already comfortable with their duties.

The Jets might be aided by the fact that they’re up against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, a team that has plenty of its own issues right now.

Photo: Aug 22, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end coach Ron Middleton against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports