Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

January 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Frank Reich smiling

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach.

The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday.

Arizona just parted ways with Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim, which means they will have new leadership next season. The team on Tuesday introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort, who seemingly sent a message to Kyler Murray.

Arizona is searching for a new head coach and has interest in Sean Payton in addition to Reich.

Reich reportedly interviewed last week for the Carolina Panthers job.

Reich, 61, coached the Colts from 2018-2022. He went 40-33-1 over his four-plus seasons with the team. He was fired after a 3-5-1 start to the season.

The Cardinals are coming off a 4-13 season.

