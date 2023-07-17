 Skip to main content
Jets will force ‘Hard Knocks’ to make 1 big change?

July 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Robert Saleh talks with the media

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have made it clear that they did not want to be chosen for “Hard Knocks,” and it sounds like they may now try to make life a bit difficult for HBO.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “Get Up” Monday that the Jets will not allow NFL Films and HBO to film certain pivotal moments during training camp. Most notably, the team has decided cameras will not be present when head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas inform players they are being cut.

“Hard Knocks will not be the same. They’re not going to be given the same access,” Schefter said, via Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “The Jets don’t believe it’s humane to show players being released.”

Schefter speculated that this year’s edition of “Hard Knocks” could be the highest-rated in the history of the show but also have the “least access.”

Some of the most dramatic moments that have been featured on “Hard Knocks” over the years are when players are cut. We even saw one scene where a player was let go for disciplinary reasons. There may not be any of that this summer.

