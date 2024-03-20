Jets to host former No. 1 overall pick for visit

The New York Jets might have interest in signing a former top overall draft pick.

Jadeveon Clowney was in New York on Wednesday for a visit with the Jets, according to multiple reports.

Clowney signed a 1-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens last August just weeks before the regular season began. The 31-year-old had a very productive year with 43 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. The sack total matched Clowney’s career high.

Clowney had just 2 sacks in 12 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, which is likely why he did not draw much interest when he was a free agent a year ago. His big year in 2023 should make it a lot easier for him to find a new home this time.

A former star at the University of South Carolina, Clowney made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-2018 when he was with the Houston Texans. He may not be as explosive now as he was then, but he proved last season that he is still capable of making a significant impact. He has already drawn interest from multiple teams.

The Jets made a major addition to their offense on Tuesday when they signed a new weapon for Aaron Rodgers. If they can sign Clowney, that would be a significant boost to their defense as well.