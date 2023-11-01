Jets reportedly inquired about trading for 2 star wide receivers

The New York Jets did not make any trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but general manager Joe Douglas reportedly looked into at least a couple of potential blockbuster moves.

Douglas reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders about Davante Adams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about Mike Evans, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Neither the Raiders nor the Bucs were open to parting ways with their Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Jets also looked into possible trades that would bolster their offensive line, but they had no luck.

“There need to be buyers, there need to be sellers,” Douglas told reporters after the deadline passed on Tuesday. “We made a lot of inquiries and had a lot of discussions about a lot of different positions but ultimately didn’t get any other deals done. That’s where we are.”

Costello reports that the Jets made “repeated inquiries” about Adams and Evans but were told multiple times that neither player was available.

Many thought the Jets would have to punt on the 2023 season after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1, but they have proven that they have a playoff-caliber roster. Zach Wilson has improved with his decision-making in recent weeks, which is a big reason the Jets are 4-3 after three consecutive victories.

Adams seems incredibly frustrated with his current situation, so it is possible he would have welcomed a trade to New York, where he would eventually have the chance to play with Rodgers again. For now, he will have to ride things out in Las Vegas.