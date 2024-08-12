Star player requests trade from Jets

A star player has already requested a trade from the New York Jets despite not playing a down for them.

Multiple reports said on Monday that Haason Reddick has requested a trade from the Jets.

Edge-rusher Haason Reddick now has officially requested a trade from the Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2024

Reddick appears to be taking an extreme measure in his contract standoff with the Jets.

The AFC East team acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in late March despite knowing the defensive standout wanted a new contract. The Jets took a risk by giving up a conditional third-round pick for a player with an expiring contract, but Reddick supposedly assured the team he was fine with not having an extension in place before the season. The Jets reportedly feel that Reddick lied about his contract stance and were led to believe he would participate in minicamp and training camp.

Reddick missed the Jets’ offseason program and has not reported to the team’s training camp. He is set to make $14 million in base salary in the final year of his contract this season.