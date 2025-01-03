Jets interview ESPN analyst for their GM job

The New York Jets have conducted another interview for their general manager job, and they are looking to a well-known name this time.

The Jets confirmed that they have interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their vacant GM position on Thursday. He is the third candidate to officially speak to the Jets about the job.

We have completed an interview with Louis Riddick for our General Manager vacancy. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 2, 2025

A former personnel director with Washington and Philadelphia, Riddick has never held a GM position, though he has extensive front office experience. He is currently one of ESPN’s top college football commentators and also contributes to the network as an NFL analyst. Despite his current role, he has spoken to several teams about their GM openings over the years.

The Jets are hiring a new coach to go with their new general manager. If Riddick were to land the GM job, it is apparently possible that one of his ESPN colleagues could wind up filling the head coach role.