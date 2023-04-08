Jets to meet with player on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list

The New York Jets seem to be very serious about bringing Aaron Rodgers into the fold.

The Jets and Green Bay Packers still have not agreed on compensation for a trade that would send Rodgers to New York. But Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a list of players he would like them to get.

The list included Allen Lazard (already signed by Jets), Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

Guess what? The Jets are bringing in Beckham for a visit on Sunday.

After meeting in Arizona, the #Jets will meet with Odell Beckham Jr again in NJ and give him a physical on Monday. https://t.co/TKTwfbIiRZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

During the visit, the free agent receiver reportedly will undergo a physical and discuss how he would fit into the team’s offense.

The #Jets long-awaited meeting with WR Odell Beckham Jr will be multi-faceted. It will include not only a physical but also a thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room. How will it all fit together is a big point of discussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

So long as all goes well, the two sides would have to discuss contract matters.

Beckham has made it pretty clear that he is looking to sign for more than a bargain price.

The Jets have around $11 million in salary cap space. In addition to signing Lazard, the team has also added Mecole Hardman to a group that already includes Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis.

The Jets may already have too many receiving options. But don’t tell that to Rodgers.