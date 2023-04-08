 Skip to main content
Jets to meet with player on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list

April 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Rodgers throws a ball

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets seem to be very serious about bringing Aaron Rodgers into the fold.

The Jets and Green Bay Packers still have not agreed on compensation for a trade that would send Rodgers to New York. But Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a list of players he would like them to get.

The list included Allen Lazard (already signed by Jets), Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

Guess what? The Jets are bringing in Beckham for a visit on Sunday.

During the visit, the free agent receiver reportedly will undergo a physical and discuss how he would fit into the team’s offense.

So long as all goes well, the two sides would have to discuss contract matters.

Beckham has made it pretty clear that he is looking to sign for more than a bargain price.

The Jets have around $11 million in salary cap space. In addition to signing Lazard, the team has also added Mecole Hardman to a group that already includes Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis.

The Jets may already have too many receiving options. But don’t tell that to Rodgers.

