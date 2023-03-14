Aaron Rodgers has reportedly given Jets a wish list

Aaron Rodgers has not yet made a formal announcement about his future, but the star quarterback seems to be operating as if he plans to join the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Tuesday reported that Rodgers has given the Jets a wish list of free agents he would like the team to pursue. One of those players is former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who is said to be working toward a deal with New York.

Aaron Rodgers has a wish-list. We will see what the Jets can get done. pic.twitter.com/TcwuER3QLx — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

“I was told there are some other players that Aaron Rodgers has on a list that he would like the New York Jets to look into,” Russini said. “I’m not sure if those have to be definite in order for him to agree and say, ‘Yes, this is a trade that I want.’ But the New York Jets are doing the work to take a look at the landscape of these free agents and making sure that they line up with what Aaron Rodgers would like.”

Other players Rodgers might want on the Jets include former teammates Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis in addition to star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to Russini.

It is unclear if Rodgers wants to wait and see if the Jets are able to sign some of the aforementioned players before he makes a final decision, but that would essentially leave the Jets in limbo. What is more likely is that New York and the Packers are working on a compensation Package for Rodgers and are not ready to announce a trade yet.

One report claimed Rodgers to the Jets is already a done deal, and there has been no reason to doubt that. The Jets missed out on Derek Carr and then did not appear to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. They must feel confident that they are on the verge of landing Rodgers.