Jets owner addresses report of confrontation with Robert Saleh

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has responded to a report about an alleged confrontation he had with head coach Robert Saleh.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Around the NFL,” Colleen Wolfe of NFL Media cited a “very reliable source” who told her Johnson and Saleh were involved in a heated confrontation with one another at a party at the NFL’s annual meeting reception on Sunday night.

While it is unclear what Johnson and Saleh were supposedly arguing about, Wolfe went as far as to say the dispute became “super awkward.”

Johnson says the report is flat-out false. The 76-year-old took to social media on Thursday to accuse Wolfe of sharing an “irresponsible report.”

“All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false. It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard,” Johnson wrote.

For what it’s worth, Johnson’s denial meshes with what SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Wednesday night. Hughes said he attended the event that Wolfe referenced and was seated in close proximity to Johnson and Saleh. The reporter insists there was “no verbal argument” and that Johnson took Saleh and some others out to dinner after the reception.

Johnson did not hide his displeasure with the Jets’ performance last season after Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1. There has also been speculation that Saleh is coaching for his job in 2024, which made Wolfe’s report even more noteworthy.

Saleh has yet to comment publicly about the rumored confrontation, but his stance will almost certainly be the same as Johnson’s.