Jets owner Woody Johnson responds to ‘false claims’

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson responded with a statement striking down the “false claims” made against him.

On Wednesday, CNN published a report accusing Johnson, who serves as the United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom, of making sexist and racist remarks.

Johnson responded with the following statement via Twitter: “I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values.”

I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values. — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) July 22, 2020

The report also accused Johnson of making a push with the British government to have The Open at Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland, which would be an unethical use of his position. That is to what the “ethical rules” portion of his statement likely refers.

Johnson, 73, bought the Jets in 2000 for $635 million. His brother now handles most of the day-to-day operations with the team. Jets safety used the report as an opportunity to pounce on the owner.