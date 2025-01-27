Jets owner Woody Johnson answers big question about Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have a big decision to make with Aaron Rodgers, and team owner Woody Johnson claims he will have no part in it.

Johnson was asked on Monday for his personal feelings on whether Rodgers should return to the Jets next season. The 77-year-old said he is leaving that up to new head coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey.

“I’m gonna leave that to them. They’ve gotta take a look at how the team’s composed and what they think they need and put all that together,” Johnson said.

Reporters then pressed further and asked whether Johnson would support bringing Rodgers back if his head coach and GM felt that was the best move. Johnson had a strong response.

“Absolutely, if they want him back,” Johnson said. “Aaron’s a talent, for sure. He’s a Hall of Famer. I’m not gonna voice my opinion, that’s up to them.”

Woody Johnson was asked about his feeling regarding an Aaron Rodgers return: pic.twitter.com/YVvz0J9oTq — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 27, 2025

Johnson has a reputation for meddling in football decisions. There have been numerous reports that his management style has directly contributed to the struggles the Jets have faced in recent years. It seems like he is determined to change that perception.

Glenn was formally introduced as New York’s new head coach on Monday. When asked about Rodgers, he said he has already been in communication with the quarterback. Glenn said he, his staff, and the Jets’ front office will “continue to look at the roster and make decisions accordingly.”

Aaron Glenn brings up the future of Aaron Rodgers on the Jets: "We've already [had] communication with [him]. As we continue to look at the roster, we'll make decisions accordingly" pic.twitter.com/KRQ7JKF7Hj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025

A report over the weekend claimed Glenn is open to keeping Rodgers around next season. Rodgers also seems like he is willing to return based on some of the hints he has dropped recently.

The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season and have the 7th overall pick in a draft that is not considered deep at quarterback. It is not out of the question that they will keep their 41-year-old former MVP given the circumstances.