Jets part ways with 5-time All-Pro

The changing vibes are continuing in New York.

The Jets announced on Wednesday that they are releasing longtime linebacker CJ Mosley. The 32-year-old Mosley, a five-time All-Pro selection, now becomes a free agent after spending the last six NFL seasons in New York.

To the captain, you gave this organization everything you had.



Thank you, @TreyDeuce32RTR 💚 — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 12, 2025

A former first-round pick in 2014, Mosley began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Jets ahead of the 2019 season. He would eventually become a team captain for the Jets and regularly ranked among the top linebackers in the league.

Mosley logged a whopping 478 combined tackles over a three-season stretch in New York from 2021-23 (which included Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2022). He also fought battles with opponents both on and off the field during his time with the Jets and had become one of their most well-respected veteran players.

But Mosley was limited to just four games played in 2024 due to a toe injury and a subsequent neck injury. As such, the Jets have decided to release him and will get $4 million in net savings by doing so.

With a new head coach (Aaron Glenn) as well as a new general manager (Darren Mougey), the Jets are trying their best to start fresh. Mosley joins Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams as the former All-Pro players whom the Jets have already parted ways with this offseason. But they are taking on a huge amount of dead cap money to do so (with Mosley himself adding $16.5 million over the next two years to that total).