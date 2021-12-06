Jets LB calls out Fletcher Cox, Eagles for disrespecting them

It has been a while since the New York Jets have been respectable, and one of their players thinks that opponents are treating them accordingly.

After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jets linebacker CJ Mosley called out Fletcher Cox and other Eagles players for disrespecting his team. Mosley said that Cox was laughing at Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the game and that the Eagles showed no respect by not shaking hands during the coin toss, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The former Pro Bowler Mosley added that opponents do not respect the Jets but said that it is “well-deserved.”

The 33-18 loss to the Eagles dropped the Jets to 3-9 this season, which is not much better than their 2-14 effort in 2020. It is hard to take them seriously when they look like the doormat of the league in a lot of ways. The Jets’ opponents are apparently having a hard time doing so as well.

