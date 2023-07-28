Packers cut linebacker from roster hours after wishing him happy birthday

The NFL can be a ruthless business, and the Green Bay Packers offered up a cruel reminder of that on Friday.

The Packers released linebacker Jonathan Garvin on Friday, which would not be particularly noteworthy in itself. However, the team made the move on Garvin’s 24th birthday — a milestone they acknowledged on social media earlier in the day.

This is sad: #Packers wished LB Jonathan Garvin a happy birthday Friday morning. Three hours later? they cut him. pic.twitter.com/8d9V1zf9nn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 28, 2023

The Packers’ original birthday tweet has been deleted for obvious reasons, but of course, the internet saved it for posterity.

Garvin was a seventh-round pick for the Packers in 2020 and had spent the last three seasons with the team, primarily as a special teams player. He is hardly the first to fall victim to the business side of sports in such brutal fashion, but it makes for quite the story.