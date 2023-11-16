Ex-Jets RB Michael Carter claimed off waivers by NFC team

One NFC team is getting a nice pretty running back snipe.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they have successfully claimed former New York Jets RB Michael Carter off waivers. The Cardinals are now releasing offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr. in order to make room for Carter on the roster.

The Jets just made the surprising decision this week to waive the talented Carter. A fourth-round pick in 2021, Carter produced nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie and was slowly developing into a quality dual-threat back, even despite tailing Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in New York.

At 2-8 meanwhile, Arizona had a very high waiver priority. They just got veteran RB James Conner back from injured reserve, but their depth at the position behind Conner (mainly, Keontay Ingram and Emari Demarcado) is hardly staggering. Carter is still only 24 years old and plays with an edge, giving the Cardinals a solid piece to work with for the future.