Report: Jets reached out to 2-time Super Bowl champion QB

The New York Jets are looking to add a veteran quarterback now that Aaron Rodgers is out for the season with a torn Achilles’ tendon. They reached out to a former Super Bowl champion, but probably not one you’re thinking of.

According to reporter Jordan Schultz, the Jets checked in about the availability of Chad Henne, who retired after last season.

Sources: The #Jets have inquired about former #Chiefs QB Chad Henne, who retired after last season’s Super Bowl victory. Following Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles tear, GM Joe Douglas is doing his due diligence on veteran QBs to backup Zach Wilson. Henne knows Nathaniel Hackett… pic.twitter.com/1XDiyGhLws — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2023

Henne, 38, played the last five seasons with the Chiefs, serving as a backup to Patrick Mahomes and winning two Super Bowls. Though he had saw limited action on the field, Henne proved to be a valuable player for KC. He .ed a touchdown drive in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs after Mahomes suffered an ankle injury against the Jaguars. And in 2020, Henne completed a huge pass to help the Chiefs beat the Browns in a playoff game.

Overall, Henne went 41/59 for 359 yards and 2 touchdowns in the regular season during his Chiefs career. He was a second-round pick by the Dolphins in 2008 and went 18-36 over his career as a starter. More relevantly, Henne was a quarterback with the Jaguars from 2012-2017. Nathaniel Hackett, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the Jets, was an offensive coach for the Jags for the final three seasons that Henne was there.

The Jets reportedly want players who are familiar with Hackett’s offense/system to make it easier for a QB to step in to the situation. As the Jet Press noted, that means former Hackett quarterbacks like Brett Rypien, Josh Johnson and Brandon Allen could also be realistic targets for the team.

It really sounds like the #Jets willprioritize adding a QB who already know’s Hackett’s system. That leaves guys like Chad Henne, Brett Rypien, Josh Johnson, Brandon Allen, and Blake Bortles (?) as realistic targets. Hackett’s system is notoriously complex. That a big factor. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) September 12, 2023

Keep in mind, another team reached out to Henne in March, though he declined their overture.