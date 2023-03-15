 Skip to main content
NFL team tried to lure Super Bowl QB out of retirement

March 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Chad Henne at the podium

Chad Henne speaks with the media after the Chiefs win their Divisional Round playoff game over the Jaguars on January 21, 2022.

One NFL team tried to lure a Super Bowl-winning quarterback out of retirement.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne retired after his team won the Super Bowl in February. This offseason, one team tried to get Henne to change his mind and made him an offer to return, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Commanders reporter Matthew Paras of The Washington Times says that it was the Commanders who pursued Henne.

Although it was primarily the play of Patrick Mahomes at quarterback that helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they wouldn’t have won it without Henne.

The 37-year-old led a touchdown drive in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs after Mahomes suffered an ankle injury against the Jaguars. And in 2020, Henne completed a huge pass to help the Chiefs beat the Browns in a playoff game.

Henne played for the Chiefs from 2018-2022 and went 41/59 for 359 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by the Dolphins in 2008 and went 18-36 over his career as a starter.

