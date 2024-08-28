Jets coach Robert Saleh shares whether Haason Reddick could play Week 1

Haason Reddick has asked the New York Jets to trade him before playing a single snap for the team, but head coach Robert Saleh is not ready to give up on the star pass-rusher just yet.

Reddick, whom the Jets acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in late March, has been holding out as he seeks a new contract. He asked for a trade earlier this month, but Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the team has no intention of fulfilling that request.

On Tuesday, Saleh was asked if it is possible that Reddick will play in Week 1 even after the 29-year-old missed so much time. Saleh did not rule it out.

“Yeah, I’m assuming he’s in phenomenal shape. He’s a veteran. He knows what he needs to get ready,” Saleh said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “He’s had success in multiple buildings and multiple schemes with multiple coaching staffs, so he’s going to know what he needs to do to be ready for Week 1. So he still has plenty of time.”

The Jets took a risk by giving up a conditional third-round pick for a player with an expiring contract, but Reddick supposedly assured the team he was fine with not having an extension in place before the season. The Jets reportedly feel that Reddick lied about his contract stance and led the team to believe he would participate in minicamp and training camp.

Reddick is set to make $14 million in base salary in the final year of his contract this season. The No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Reddick was signed by the Eagles prior to the 2022 season. He had success with Philly and recorded 27 sacks in 34 games over the last two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl both years.