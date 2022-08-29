Jets rookie may have best endorsement deal in NFL

Not even Aaron Rodgers and State Farm may be able to compete with the new endorsement deal that was just secured by a New York Jets rookie.

Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick by the Jets in the first round of this year’s draft, will be partnering this season with Buffalo Wild Wings. Gardner, whose nickname is “Sauce,” is getting his own signature sauce, appropriately dubbed the “Sauce Sauce.”

Jets CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner has signed a deal with Buffalo Wild Wings to introduce his own signature sauce: The "Sauce Sauce" 🍗 pic.twitter.com/qYd088PcHc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 29, 2022

“I have always known that everything is better with sauce, so who better to develop my own flavor than the sauce experts at Buffalo Wild Wings,” said Gardner in a release announcing the endorsement, per Jets Wire. “Nothing says football like wings covered in your favorite sauce. I’m excited to launch my own signature “Sauce Sauce” just in time for the season kickoff.”

The “Sauce Sauce” will be a sweet, smoky, and spicy barbecue sauce and is set to debut on Aug. 31, Buffalo Wild Wings added in the release.

Gardner told reporters prior to the draft that he got the nickname “Sauce” from his youth football coach when he was six years old. A popular theory out there holds that there is no such thing as too much sauce, and Gardner certainly seems to agree.

The 21-year-old Gardner has clearly won over the good people at Buffalo Wild Wings. But he still has some work to do with his own teammates.