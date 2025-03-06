Fans savagely mock Seahawks over reported DK Metcalf asking price

DK Metcalf is seeking a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, but he probably is not going to get his wish unless the team lowers its reported asking price.

Metcalf does not view the Seahawks as a contender and wants to play for a team he regards as being closer to competing for a Super Bowl. Seattle went 10-7 last year and just missed the playoffs, which is why Metcalf’s stance is a bit surprising.

As of now, it sounds like the Seahawks would only be willing to trade Metcalf for a massive haul. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Seattle is seeking a first-round draft pick and a third-round draft pick in any potential deal for its star receiver.

The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources.



Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year.



Multiple teams have inquired. pic.twitter.com/JX93XAvb52 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 6, 2025

It seems highly unlikely that a team would be willing to give up that much draft capital in addition to signing Metcalf to a new contract worth $30 million per year. The Seahawks are probably aiming high in order to create leverage.

Either way, many fans found it laughable that Seattle has asked for a first- and third-round pick.

Metcalf, a former second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has been with the Seahawks for six seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023. Metcalf had 66 catches for 992 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. His best statistical season came in 2020 when he had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Metcalf’s trade request came on the same day the Seahawks moved on from another veteran wide receiver. It is still possible that the two sides could sort through their issues, but Metcalf is entering the final year of a 3-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2022. Absent a huge new contract offer, he is probably not going to change his stance on wanting a trade.