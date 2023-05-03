Jets sign longtime Aaron Rodgers teammate

The New York Jets are bringing in another one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite teammates.

The Jets on Wednesday agreed to a one-year deal with veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cobb spent the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. He quickly established a close connection with Rodgers both on and off the field. Rodgers was said to be unhappy with the Packers when Cobb signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

After spending one season in Dallas, Cobb signed a three-year deal with the Houston Texans. The Packers then brought him back via trade at Rodgers’ request prior to the 2021 season.

In 13 games with the Packers last season, Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown. The 32-year-old will likely serve as a depth piece for the Jets.

New York also signed former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard well before the Rodgers trade became official. Rodgers is said to have given the Jets a wish list of players he wanted them to acquire, and they have done a good job chipping away at it.