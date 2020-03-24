Jets sign Breshad Perriman after losing Robby Anderson to Panthers

The New York Jets lost one top receiver on Tuesday, but they believe they have gained another.

The Jets are signing Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal for $8 million with $6 million guaranteed, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Perriman turns 27 in September and is coming off his best statistical season.

The 2015 first-round pick by the Ravens had 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns with the Bucs last season. Nearly all of that production came in December, when Chris Godwin and Mike Evans missed time.

Perriman finished the season with three straight 100-yard games and scored five of his six touchdowns in December. The Jets are hoping to get that sort of production out of him.

Earlier in the day, the Jets lost free agent receiver Robby Anderson, who signed a two-year deal with the Panthers.