Robby Anderson signs two-year deal with Panthers

Robby Anderson has finally signed a free agent contract, but it is probably not as hefty as the wide receiver had hoped it would be.

Anderson has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Former Jets’ WR Robby Anderson is signing a two-year, $20 million deal including $12 million in year one with the Carolina Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

Anderson will get $12 million from the Panthers in 2020, which is still slightly lower than the salary he was said to be seeking. Some predicted Anderson would get an average annual value in the $13-$15 million range, but his market appeared to come together slowly.

Anderson, 26, had 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season. His peak came in 2017 when he posted 63 catches for 941 yards and seven TDs. The Jets were reportedly trying to re-sign him, so it’s possible he simply chose to go elsewhere. Anderson played at Temple when new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was the head coach of the Owls.

The Panthers are rebuilding their offense after signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Anderson may not be a clear-cut No. 1 receiver, but he dealt with some rough quarterback play in New York and has plenty of upside.