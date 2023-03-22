 Skip to main content
Jets sign 2-time Chiefs champion WR

March 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Mecole Hardman looking on

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are stealing some depth away from the defending champions.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that the Jets are signing veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The 25-year-old Hardman will be getting a one-year contract from the team.

Hardman was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and had spent his entire career with them to this point. He made the Pro Bowl as well as an All-Pro squad as a rookie and contributed to both of Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl teams (LIV and LVII).

The former University of Georgia star Hardman will now be able to add a new dimension to the Jets’ offense with his roadrunner-like speed. The Jets already have talented wideout Garrett Wilson and recently added a physical receiver in free agency as well.

