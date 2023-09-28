Report: Some with Jets had strong reaction to Joe Namath’s criticism

Joe Namath has been very vocal as of late in expressing his frustration with the New York Jets, and it sounds like the Hall of Fame quarterback’s remarks have had an impact on some within the organization.

In a Monday interview with “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York Radio, Namath unloaded on the Jets and suggested they should clean house. The 80-year-old said he took nothing positive from Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Namath also mentioned specific mistakes from Zach Wilson, like when the former No. 2 overall pick took a sack without being touched.

“You sit down? You sit down on a play? You go right down? What happened?” Namath asked, as transcribed by ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I thought you’re trying to win and make plays. You quit on a play? What is going on? It’s disgusting.”

Namath added that he has “seen enough of Zach Wilson” and would trade him. He also suggested the Jets should part ways with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas because they “aren’t picking the right players” and “aren’t doing a good enough job of coaching.”

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, some with the Jets did not let Namath’s criticism go in one ear and out the other.

The other thing I wanted to say is that while Joe Namath certainly has the right to publicly share his opinions on the Jets—as the Jets lone Super Bowl winning QB—I’m told his comments were more hurtful to some in the building than I think people realize. Also, I can tell from… https://t.co/PuUa8WJGYI — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 28, 2023

“I’m told his comments were more hurtful to some in the building than I think people realize,” Anderson wrote on X. “Also, I can tell from my conversations that there’s an internal sentiment of wanting observers to remember that the organization was 2-14 before the Saleh-Douglas regime came together (and) a lot of progress has been made in improving the team (and) making it a destination free agents want to join; and that the (Aaron) Rodgers injury is a huge unfortunate circumstance.”

Namath also had some harsh things to say about Wilson on social media.

It is probably unfair of Namath to say the Jets have not picked the right players and are doing a poor job of coaching. That certainly seems to be the case with Wilson, but New York has also hit on recent draft picks like Sauce Garnder, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. The Jets were competitive for much of the season last year despite horrendous quarterback play.

If anything, the Jets made a mistake by keeping Wilson as the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers. That is an issue they might have to address sooner rather than later.