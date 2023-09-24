Joe Namath has critical take on Zach Wilson

New York Jets legend Joe Namath does not appear to have much faith in Zach Wilson after watching his play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Namath took to X during Sunday’s game and questioned whether Wilson was listening to his coaches. The legendary quarterback said Wilson was “making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position.”

I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

It is not clear what plays Namath was specifically referring to. At one point in Sunday’s game, however, Wilson essentially spun himself into a sack without being tackled.

Zach Wilson got sacked by a ghost LMFAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/yXJOz1aZz5 — GC (@ValverdeSZN) September 24, 2023

Wilson is not looking any better this season than last, despite the off-field help he has received from Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have been adamant that he is their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, but if this keeps up, one has to wonder whether they will reconsider interest from some other quarterbacks.