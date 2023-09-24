 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 24, 2023

Joe Namath has critical take on Zach Wilson

September 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Namath wearing a Jets uniform

Sep 8, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets former quarterback and Super Bowl III MVP Joe Namath during the first half of the game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets legend Joe Namath does not appear to have much faith in Zach Wilson after watching his play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Namath took to X during Sunday’s game and questioned whether Wilson was listening to his coaches. The legendary quarterback said Wilson was “making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position.”

It is not clear what plays Namath was specifically referring to. At one point in Sunday’s game, however, Wilson essentially spun himself into a sack without being tackled.

Wilson is not looking any better this season than last, despite the off-field help he has received from Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have been adamant that he is their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, but if this keeps up, one has to wonder whether they will reconsider interest from some other quarterbacks.

Article Tags

Joe NamathZach Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus