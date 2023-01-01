Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson in trade talks. The Jets view Wilson as a good teammate and leader and believe he will only get better heading into his third season.

Of course, it is possible that the Jets know they will not be able to trade Wilson, anyway. The former BYU star has completed just 54.5 percent of his passes for an average of 187.6 yards per game, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his second NFL season. Wilson’s four-year, $35.2 million rookie contract is fully guaranteed, and the Jets have already paid his $22.9 million signing bonus. Any team that acquired Wilson would have to take on the nearly $10 million he is owed over the next two seasons.

Wilson is only 23 and was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft for a reason. It is possible that the Jets and other teams see potential in him, but his stock could not be lower. He was benched earlier this season in part because of the way he handled himself after a loss.

Even if Wilson learned from his mistakes, there cannot be many teams that are excited about the idea of landing him in a trade.