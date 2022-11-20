Zach Wilson delivers clueless quote after Jets’ loss

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hugely disappointing again on Sunday, and he added to that frustration with a postgame quote about his performance.

After the Jets lost 10-3 to the New England Patriots, Wilson was asked if he felt that he had let down the defense with a poor offensive performance. Wilson quickly dismissed the question and said “no.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes: "Do you feel like you let the defense down at all?" Zach Wilson: "No." pic.twitter.com/tiJiTSrFPE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

There are certainly ways to diplomatically answer this question without essentially throwing the entire offense under the bus. Ultimately, the finger has to be pointed somewhere, and the Jets offense was clearly the culprit on Sunday. The team tallied just 103 yards of total offense, and Wilson was just 9/22 for 77 yards. Sure, the run game did very little, but it is very tough to win a game with numbers like that.

There have been moments where some Jets fans have been left frustrated with Wilson’s perceived lack of accountability. This kind of take, after an awful performance, will probably not win him any sympathy or support.